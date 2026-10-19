Enugu Rangers Petition CAF Over Alleged Vandalism By MC Alger Fans

Rangers International have petitioned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over alleged vandalism and disorder involving MC Alger supporters during and after their CAF Champions League second-round qualifying match in Abeokuta on Sunday, October 18.

Naija News reports that the Enugu-based club defeated the Algerian side 2-0 in the first leg at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, but alleged disturbances involving visiting supporters marred the encounter.

In a statement published on the club’s Facebook page earlier today, October 19, Rangers accused some MC Alger supporters of damaging a stadium entrance gate, vandalising seats in the covered stands and entering the venue without paying gate fees.

The club also expressed concern over reports that its assistant coach was attacked during the incident, with more than 400 Algerian supporters allegedly involved in the unrest.

“The Club has raised concerns regarding the reported destruction of a stadium entrance gate, unauthorised entry without payment of gate fees, vandalisation of stadium seats and other acts of disorder,” the statement read.

Rangers called on CAF to intervene and consider precautionary measures to guarantee adequate security for the return leg in Algiers on Friday, 23 October 2026.

“In its petition, Rangers has requested urgent intervention by CAF, including consideration of appropriate precautionary measures ahead of the return fixture scheduled for Friday, 23 October 2026, in Algiers,” the club stated.

The Nigerian side reaffirmed its commitment to fair play, football regulations and the safety of players, officials, supporters and other stakeholders. It also expressed confidence in CAF’s established procedures for handling the matter.

“Rangers International FC remains committed to fair play, respect for football regulations and the safety of players, officials, supporters and all stakeholders,” the statement added.

The club said it was awaiting a response from CAF and urged its supporters to remain calm and disciplined as the team prepares for the decisive second leg.

“We thank our supporters for their continued loyalty and urge everyone to remain calm, disciplined and focused as the Club prepares for the return leg,” the statement concluded.