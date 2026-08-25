‘Politics Must Not Become Bloodshed’ – Oyetola Condemns Osun Violence

Former Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has condemned the violent events recorded before, during, and after the just-concluded Governorship Election in Osun State.

The incumbent Minister of Marine and Blue Economy noted that the loss of lives recorded in the unrest was unacceptable and called for an immediate end to the events.

Oyetola insisted that neither politics nor business interests should be allowed to push the people of Osun into violence.

Naija News reports that the former Osun State governor made his position known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by his Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola.

He described the attacks as a disturbing development capable of undermining the peace and democratic values of the state.

According to him, those involved in the crisis should put aside their political differences and embrace dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

“Politics must be a vehicle for development, not a catalyst for bloodshed,” Oyetola said.

The minister also grieved with the families of those who died in the attacks and called on the police and other security agencies to take urgent steps to bring the situation under control.

He specifically asked the security agencies to strengthen their presence in areas considered volatile, drive hoodlums away from public places, and ensure that suspects linked to the killings are arrested and prosecuted.

Oyetola further appealed to residents to exercise restraint, saying the future of Osun should not be jeopardized because of political disagreements or commercial interests.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the peace and development of the state and urged residents to protect what he described as Osun’s tradition of peaceful coexistence and democratic participation.

The minister’s appeal came as the Osun State Police Command confirmed that two civilians were killed during an attack on its personnel in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area.

Two police officers were also seriously injured in the incident.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the attack happened at about 11am on Monday along the Ife-Ibadan Expressway.

Ojelabi said the officers, attached to the Ikire Division, were on their way to respond to a distress call concerning the alleged abduction of a man identified as Sunkanmi.

The Divisional Police Officer was said to have accompanied the patrol team to the location.

But shortly after the officers arrived, they were reportedly confronted by a group of hoodlums who opened fire on them.

The police spokesman said the attackers shot at the officers while they were inside their operational vehicle and eventually made away with an AK-47 rifle belonging to the police.

The assailants allegedly turned the stolen weapon on civilians, firing indiscriminately and killing two people.

The police command said it had begun efforts to recover the rifle and identify those behind the attack.

It also assured residents that everything necessary would be done to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.