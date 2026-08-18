Policeman Injured As PDP Officials Takeover Osun LG

A police officer was injured on Monday following a suspected accidental discharge at the Ede North Local Government secretariat in Oja Timi, Ede, Osun State.

Naija News reports that the incident reportedly occurred between 10 am and 11 am when local government executives and legislators elected during the February 22, 2025 council election attempted to resume duties at the secretariat.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity, said tension rose as supporters of the elected officials gathered at the council premises.

One of the sources said a police officer deployed to the area accidentally discharged a canister, which struck another officer in the face.

The source said, “But one of the policemen deployed to the scene accidentally released a canister, and it hit his colleague in the face.

“He was seriously injured. Gunshots were also fired by the police, but those who attempted to resume and their supporters stood their ground. No one was killed, but one police operative was injured in the face and hospitalised.”

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident and said the officer who discharged the tear gas had been detained for investigation.

Ojelabi said, “When the mob gathered at the secretariat, he (the policeman) was said to have discharged tear gas. That was what led to him accidentally hitting another police officer.

“The police officer is being treated presently, and the officer that discharged the tear gas is being investigated.”

According to Punch, the incident came as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmen, councillors and other local government officials elected in February 2025 returned to several council secretariats following Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

Apart from Ede North, PDP officials reportedly resumed at Olorunda, Odo Otin and Iwo local government secretariats, among others.

At the Olorunda Local Government secretariat in Igbona, Osogbo, police personnel were deployed to the entrance while PDP council officials and their supporters held a victory celebration within the premises.

Reacting to the broader development, Ojelabi warned parties involved in the local government dispute against attempting to take over council secretariats by force.

He said the matter remained before the court and urged all sides to follow lawful procedures.

Ojelabi stated, “The local government matter is in court, and the court has not delivered a clear judgment on that case.

“So, they should follow it lawfully instead of taking the law into their own hands.”

The police spokesman added that calm had returned across the affected areas.

“Presently, as I am talking to you, everywhere is peaceful. We urge the people to go about their lawful business,” Ojelabi said.