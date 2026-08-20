Arsenal Rise To Third In World’s Most Valuable Football Club Brands

Premier League champions Arsenal have climbed to third in Brand Finance’s ranking of the world’s most valuable and strongest football club brands.

The Gunners made the biggest jump among the leading clubs, rising five places after their brand value increased by 28 per cent to €1.5 billion.

Arsenal won their first Premier League title since 2004 last season under Mikel Arteta, ending a long wait for the club and their supporters.

They came close to completing a memorable double but lost to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties after the Champions League final ended 1-1 following 90 minutes and extra time.

Arsenal continued their preparations for the new campaign last Sunday with a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield.

The north London club will begin their Premier League title defence on Friday when they face newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid retained the top spot for a third consecutive year, with Brand Finance valuing their brand at €2.4 billion following a 25 per cent increase.

Madrid also recorded the highest brand strength score among the 281 clubs analysed, earning 95.8 out of 100.

Brand Finance credited the Spanish giants’ international reach, global fan base, history, star players and ability to turn sporting success into commercial appeal for their continued dominance.

Barcelona remained second, with their brand value approaching €2 billion after a 15 per cent increase.

Brand Finance linked part of Barcelona’s growth to their return to Spotify Camp Nou after more than two years away and their two consecutive La Liga titles.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich ranked fourth with a €1.5 billion valuation after a 21 per cent increase, while Paris Saint-Germain remained fifth.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United occupied sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively, while Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund completed the top 10.