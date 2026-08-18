Arsenal Confirm Squad Numbers For 2026/27 Premier League Season

Arsenal have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026/27 Premier League season, with summer arrivals Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier among those handed new shirt numbers.
The Gunners announced the squad list on Tuesday after making several changes to their title-winning squad during the summer.
Guimaraes will wear the No. 26 shirt, marking a change from the No. 39 he has traditionally used in tribute to his father. His father worked as a taxi driver in Brazil and used the same number on his vehicle.
Tzolis has been handed the No. 15 shirt, while Meslier will wear No. 22.
The club also confirmed several other changes following departures from the squad. The reshuffle comes as Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for another Premier League campaign and a fresh title challenge.
“Ahead of the 2026/27 season, we have seen some new faces arrive while other members of our title-winning squad have left for pastures new,” Arsenal said.
“That has led to some rejigging of our squad numbers, with some left vacant while others have stepped in to add to each shirt’s history.”
Arsenal’s confirmed 2026/27 squad numbers are:
1. David Raya
2. William Saliba
3. Cristhian Mosquera
4. Ben White
5. Piero Hincapié
6. Gabriel
7. Bukayo Saka
8. Martin Odegaard
9. Gabriel Jesus
10. Eberechi Eze
11. Gabriel Martinelli
12. Jurrien Timber
13. Kepa Arrizabalaga
14. Viktor Gyokeres
15. Christos Tzolis
16. Noni Madueke
17. Fábio Vieira
18. Ethan Nwaneri
19. Mikel Merino
20. Reiss Nelson
21. Kai Havertz
22. Illan Meslier
23. Riccardo Calafiori
24. Tommy Setford
25. Martin Zubimendi
26. Bruno Guimaraes
27. Declan Rice
28. Myles Lewis-Skelly
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