Arsenal Confirm Squad Numbers For 2026/27 Premier League Season

Arsenal have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2026/27 Premier League season, with summer arrivals Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier among those handed new shirt numbers.

The Gunners announced the squad list on Tuesday after making several changes to their title-winning squad during the summer.

Guimaraes will wear the No. 26 shirt, marking a change from the No. 39 he has traditionally used in tribute to his father. His father worked as a taxi driver in Brazil and used the same number on his vehicle.

Tzolis has been handed the No. 15 shirt, while Meslier will wear No. 22.

The club also confirmed several other changes following departures from the squad. The reshuffle comes as Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for another Premier League campaign and a fresh title challenge.

“Ahead of the 2026/27 season, we have seen some new faces arrive while other members of our title-winning squad have left for pastures new,” Arsenal said.

“That has led to some rejigging of our squad numbers, with some left vacant while others have stepped in to add to each shirt’s history.”

Arsenal’s confirmed 2026/27 squad numbers are:

1. David Raya

2. William Saliba

3. Cristhian Mosquera

4. Ben White

5. Piero Hincapié

6. Gabriel

7. Bukayo Saka

8. Martin Odegaard

9. Gabriel Jesus

10. Eberechi Eze

11. Gabriel Martinelli

12. Jurrien Timber

13. Kepa Arrizabalaga

14. Viktor Gyokeres

15. Christos Tzolis

16. Noni Madueke

17. Fábio Vieira

18. Ethan Nwaneri

19. Mikel Merino

20. Reiss Nelson

21. Kai Havertz

22. Illan Meslier

23. Riccardo Calafiori

24. Tommy Setford

25. Martin Zubimendi

26. Bruno Guimaraes

27. Declan Rice

28. Myles Lewis-Skelly