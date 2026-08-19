Fayose ‘Exposes’ Makinde’s Private Vow On Tinubu

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has recalled how Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, promised never to work against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Fayose, featuring on TVC’s Politics Tonight, said Makinde had vowed never to be the Yoruba man who would be used against Tinubu, citing the presidential flyer of the (Governor) which he saw on Television.

Fayose also blamed Makinde for the problems in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the problems stem from his inordinate ambition.

The former Governor added that he left the PDP carcass for Makinde after he took the PDP structure in Ekiti State from him.

He said, “Makinde caused these problems, even losing out in the PDP, he caused it. We all failed under the G-5 to contest the 2023 election. The question Nigerians should ask us is: what went wrong under the G-5?

“Why is Makinde here? Why is Wike here? It’s very obvious that when you have inordinate ambition, you will have problems.

“Governor Makinde called me when I saw a flyer on TV where they were promoting him as Makinde for President. I forwarded that to him and he called me back immediately. He called me back saying that I should not mind those boys because they are looking for money. He said I should not mind them because they are jobbers looking for money.

“He told me that if he wanted to contest, he would say it himself and he would not be the Yoruba man who would be used against another Yoruba man like Asiwaju. God is my witness, and let him deny it.”

“Makinde took the whole structure of PDP from me and gave it to some characters that I don’t want to talk about, so I left the carcass of the party for him.”