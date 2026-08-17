2027 Presidency – Why Bala Ibrahim Resigned As Makinde’s Running Mate

Bala Adamu Ibrahim, previously nominated as the running mate to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde, has announced his withdrawal from the process.

Naija News reports that Ibrahim, in a letter addressed to the National Leader of the party, Bala Mohammed and dated August 5, 2026, said his withdrawal was voluntary.

He clarified that the decision was made freely and without coercion, undue influence or inducement from any person or group.

He said: “Having previously been nominated as the Vice-Presidential Candidate under the platform of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in the forthcoming 2027 General Election, I hereby formally notify the party of my voluntary withdrawal from the electoral process.”

Ibrahim also asked the party to remove his name from its records as a candidate, adding that he had attached an affidavit sworn to in accordance with Section 31 of the Electoral Act, 2026.

He expressed appreciation to the party leadership and members for the opportunity given to him and wished the party success in the forthcoming general elections.

Naija News recalls that Makinde has named former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Daura, who headed the DSS between 2015 and 2018, was unveiled on Thursday at the APM national convention held at the Rilwan Adamu Square in Bauchi.

Makinde was also formally affirmed as the party’s presidential candidate at the convention.