Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 17th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 17th August, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, 16 August 2026, officially declared Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke who is seeking second term in office won nineteen local government areas, while his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won eleven local government areas.

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) claimed a distant third.

Total of the announced results showed that Adeleke had a total of 511,067 votes while Oyebamiji gathered 444,815 votes, a difference of 66,256 votes.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has dumped his deputy, Umar Abubakar Tafida Arugungu, as his running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, on Sunday, declared Ibrahim Muhammad Augie as the new running mate to Governor Idris.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, disclosed the decision at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

Suleiman revealed the party’s stand during a thank-you visit by stakeholders from the Argungu Emirate to the governor.

According to Suleiman, the party reached the decision based on professional legal advice on Arugungu’s eligibility as the governor’s running mate.

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to account for the trillions of naira spent on Nigerian refineries under his watch.

Atiku pointed out that the combined obligations of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) rose from about ₦4.52 trillion at the end of 2023 to ₦8.67 trillion at the end of 2024.

He questioned the ₦4.15 trillion difference in a single year under the incumbent administration. He urged Tinubu to stop blaming former President Muhammadu Buhari for the country’s refinery woes and to account for the extra expenditure.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the call in a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu.

He wondered why Tinubu’s administration, which announced in November 2024 that the Port Harcourt refinery had resumed operations at 70 per cent capacity and claimed victory for the development, is now distancing itself from the same facilities after NNPC’s own leadership admitted they were running at a “monumental loss.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given reasons why it failed to publish primary and secondary school certificates of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that INEC had recently published credentials of presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking to The PUNCH, a top official of the electoral umpire said INEC only published the documents submitted by the candidates and had no authority to question or alter the credentials presented to it.

According to the INEC official, the credentials were published to allow Nigerians scrutinise the documents and raise objections where and if necessary.

The source said INEC is not constitutionally empowered to question candidates about the authenticity of their credentials or why they failed to submit some.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a fresh ₦10bn suit against the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegations that the agency prevented him from seeing his wife and son while in custody.

El-Rufai, through his lawyer, Ubong Akpan, also joined the ICPC Chairman and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as second and third defendants in the suit.

The originating motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1852/2026 and filed on August 13, was sighted on Sunday in Abuja.

The former governor alleged that his wife, Aichatou Asabe, and son, Abba El-Rufai, were repeatedly denied access to him while he was detained by the anti-graft agency.

In the suit, El-Rufai asked the Federal High Court to declare that his fundamental rights under Part IV of the 1999 Constitution remain enforceable despite his detention.

He argued that denying his family access to him, particularly for the purpose of providing food, medication and other necessities, without a court order or lawful justification, amounted to a violation of his rights.

The former governor relied on Sections 34 and 37 of the Constitution as well as Articles 5 and 18 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

He also sought a declaration that the alleged treatment of his wife and son by ICPC officers on July 7 amounted to interference with his right to dignity and family life.

The Imole Campaign Council of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed suggestions that the governor’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid was based on a political agreement.

Naija News reports that the council said Adeleke’s backing for the President was informed by Tinubu’s performance and economic reforms, rather than any secret arrangement between the two camps.

Spokesperson for the campaign council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said this in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, reacting to comments by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo had congratulated Adeleke on his re-election and praised the Osun governor for publicly endorsing Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has urged women never to have low self-esteem.

She advised women to go for body enhancement procedures if it would help to boost their self-esteem.

Naija News reports that Martins shared her thoughts in an interview with Potpourri. She argued that women should be free to make choices about their bodies if those choices help them feel more confident and empowered.

“Sugar is their body! Nothing kills women faster than low self-esteem. If getting your body done will give you the confidence you need as a woman to grow and win, then go ahead and do it!” she said.

She explained that she is comfortable with her own physique but would not rule out plastic surgery in the future.

Nigerian singer and producer, David Adedeji, popularly known as Davido, has taken to social media to taunt Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News recalls that Davido and Okpebholo engaged in a back-and-forth word battle earlier before the Governorship election in Osun State.

Okpebholo had days ago urged his supporters not to vote for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the Saturday, August 15 governorship election.

According to him, Adeleke’s habit of dancing at official functions suggests he is disconnected from governance.

Enzo Maresca started his first campaign at Manchester City with a humbling defeat on Sunday, August 15, after conceding to Arsenal in the Community Shield final.

Naija News reports that Mikel Arteta’s side saw the back of the net three times in the Community Shield final on Sunday, thanks to goals from Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Reacting, Maresca described the match as disappointing. He expressed regret that his side failed to convert their chances.

According to him, the match became more complicated for his boys after Arsenal netted the second goal.

10. Cameroon Beat Malawi 3-0 To Claim First WAFCON Title

Cameroon beat Malawi 3-0 to claim their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in a historic final in Rabat on Sunday.

Marie Ngah Manga opened the scoring in the 20th minute, heading home from close range to give the Indomitable Lionesses the lead.

Naija News reports that Naomi Eto doubled Cameroon’s advantage 10 minutes later with a stunning volley before setting up Ngah Manga for her second goal in first-half stoppage time.

Malawi, competing at the tournament for the first time, struggled to find a way through Cameroon’s defence.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.