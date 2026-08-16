‘There Is No Agreement’ – Adeleke’s Camp Denies Political Deal With Tinubu

The Imole Campaign Council of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed suggestions that the governor’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid was based on a political agreement.

Naija News reports that the council said Adeleke’s backing for the President was informed by Tinubu’s performance and economic reforms, rather than any secret arrangement between the two camps.

Spokesperson for the campaign council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said this in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday, reacting to comments by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo had congratulated Adeleke on his re-election and praised the Osun governor for publicly endorsing Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The minister wrote, “Thank you, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for the public and unequivocal endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT for the 2027 Presidential Election. You are a man of integrity and honour. ‘Agreement is agreement.’”

Responding, Olajengbesi rejected the suggestion, insisting that the outcome of the Osun governorship election reflected the choice of the electorate.

“Do not undermine the resilience of Osun people. There is no agreement,” he wrote.

According to him, Adeleke’s camp decided to support Tinubu because of what it considered the impact of the President’s policies on state finances.

“Our support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is based on his performance and reforms that have strengthened states economically,” Olajengbesi said.

He added that Tinubu’s role in the Osun election was limited to allowing the democratic process to run without interference.

“Osun people voted Adeleke. President Tinubu simply ensured democratic rules were respected,” he stated.