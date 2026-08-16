Get Your Body Done If It Will Give You Self Confidence – Sarah Martins To Women

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has urged women never to have low self-esteem.

She advised women to go for body enhancement procedures if it would help to boost their self-esteem.

Naija News reports that Martins shared her thoughts in an interview with Potpourri. She argued that women should be free to make choices about their bodies if those choices help them feel more confident and empowered.

“Sugar is their body! Nothing kills women faster than low self-esteem. If getting your body done will give you the confidence you need as a woman to grow and win, then go ahead and do it!” she said.

She explained that she is comfortable with her own physique but would not rule out plastic surgery in the future.

“I have a beautiful and perfect body as a body magic aesthetician, but if there’s a need in the future to consider plastic surgery, I will gladly jump on it,” she said.

Martins also opened up about her career outside the movie industry. She disclosed that she has built several businesses and does not depend on her acting career to pay her bills.

“Acting is not paying my bills. I’ve always been a very hardworking entrepreneur with many streams of income,” she said.

According to her, her business interests include a body contour spa, the manufacture of waist trainers and production of body enhancement and sex enhancement products.