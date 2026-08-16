Kebbi: Governor Idris Dumps His Deputy As Running Mate, Gives Reason

The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, has dumped his deputy, Umar Abubakar Tafida Arugungu, as his running mate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, on Sunday, declared Ibrahim Muhammad Augie as the new running mate to Governor Idris.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, disclosed the decision at the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi.

Suleiman revealed the party’s stand during a thank-you visit by stakeholders from the Argungu Emirate to the governor.

According to Suleiman, the party reached the decision based on professional legal advice on Arugungu’s eligibility as the governor’s running mate.

“The present Deputy Governor was dropped as the running mate to Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu for the 2027 general election based on professional legal advice,” he said.

Suleiman further stated that the decision was reached with the understanding and consent of the current Deputy Governor of the state, adding that there was no disagreement between the governor and his deputy.

He called on politicians, APC members, and supporters across the state to accept the development and work together for the party’s success in the 2027 election.

Speaking with journalists after the event, Governor Nasir Idris also dismissed any suggestion of a disagreement between him and the outgoing deputy governor.

The governor assured party members and supporters that he would work with the new running mate and urged them to remain united and focused on the state’s development.

Ibrahim Muhammad Augie is a former Commissioner for Finance in Kebbi State during the administration of former Governor Atiku Bagudu. He hails from Augie Local Government Area.