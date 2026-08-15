‘Military Men Arrested Adeleke’s Men In Ife’ – Governor’s Aide Alleges

The Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olalekan Badmus, on Saturday, alleged that security operatives arrested one of the associates of the Accord Party candidate.

Naija News reports that Badmus, in a post on 𝕏, also claimed that security operatives laid siege to the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

Badmus, in the posts on his social media space, also shared video clips purportedly showing security operatives around some of the affected locations.

The governor’s aide alleged that military personnel arrested Banks Omisore and two other individuals in Ile-Ife on Friday night, adding that their whereabouts remain unknown as of Saturday morning.

He wrote, “Military men believed to be working for the APC arrested @MrBanksOmisore and two others at Ife yesterday night. Current location is unknown!”

According to Badmus, Omisore, the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals to the governor, was arrested and remains in military custody.

He wrote, “Bamkole Omisore, SA SDG, arrested illegally last night and still detained at military cantonment, Ede.”

Badmus further stated that police personnel surrounded the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

He wrote, “@AOEgbedun house under siege by men of the @PoliceNG. @PremiumTimesng is this an election or coup?”

In another post, Badmus accused police officers of disrupting the distribution of election materials at a Registration Area Centre in Ife East Local Government Area.

Badmus added, “@PoliceNG, there is an allegation that some of your men in this video just invaded a RAC centre in Ife East Local Government Ward 10 (Modakeke Ward 3) and fired tear gas to disrupt distribution of election materials at a RAC centre. The materials have been allegedly carted away.

“Please investigate and act now to protect a credible electoral process in Osun State.”