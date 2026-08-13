Osun Guber: APC Campaign DG’s Nephew Reportedly Shot Dead

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that Dele Ayegbo, nephew of the party’s governorship campaign Director-General, Wole Oke, was shot dead in Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that APC, in a statement on Thursday, said the incident occurred on Wednesday night, August 12, 2026, as tension continues to rise across the state ahead of the governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

The party, through its spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, alleged that Ayegbo was attacked by suspected political thugs at a road junction close to his residence in the Idofin area of Esa-Oke.

According to the party, the attackers arrived in a vehicle and opened fire on two people during the incident.

Ayegbo was said to have died at the scene, while the second victim reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to an undisclosed hospital in the community for treatment.

The APC accused suspected supporters of the Accord Party of carrying out the attack, alleging that members and supporters of the opposition party had faced repeated attacks in different parts of Osun State.

The party called on the police to investigate the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

It also expressed concern over what it described as a growing pattern of politically related violence in the state.

The APC further alleged that more than 30 of its members have been killed by suspected political thugs since 2022.

The party claimed that Ijesaland recorded the highest number of the alleged killings, with 17 of the cases said to have occurred in the area.

The party also accused the state government of failing to publicly condemn previous attacks involving its members and supporters.

It called on security agencies to take immediate steps to prevent further violence before the election.

The APC said the latest incident could create fear among its supporters and discourage them from taking part in Saturday’s election.

“The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the killing of the party’s governorship campaign Director-General, Wole Oke’s nephew, Dele Ayegbo, in Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Council Area of the state on Wednesday night by the hit squad of the Accord Party who have been terrorising the members and supporters of the opposition APC across the state,” the statement reads.

“Information has it that Ayegbo was gunned down at the road junction close to his house at the Idofin quarters area of the ancient town by the Accord Party hoodlums who were riding in a car.”

“The killing of the nephew of our campaign Director-general in Esa-Oke is one death too many which must be urgently unravelled by the police in the interest of fairness and justice,” he said.