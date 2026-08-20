Brains Beneath His Feet – Sowore Blasts Adeleke For Visiting Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has attacked Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for visiting President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Adeleke presented his certificate of return to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

According to a presidential media aide, Dada Olusegun, Adeleke led a delegation to appreciate the president over the outcome of the governorship election in Osun State.

Reacting to the development in a post on his X account, Sowore lamented that nearly 50 people died during the Osun election.

He described Adeleke’s visit as a political agreement between the governor and the President, saying the understanding between them had now been sealed.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke, the man who has his brains beneath his feet, has now gone to visit his preferred presidential candidate, failed Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu,” Sowore wrote.

“Meanwhile, nearly 50 Osun citizens have been killed in election-related violence, including another person killed yesterday, sacrificed to his spoilt brat cousin, Davido, near the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo,” he alleged.

The AAC chieftain also criticised Adeleke over his political relationship with Tinubu, linking the governor’s meeting with the President to the ongoing political developments ahead of the 2027 election.