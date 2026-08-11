You’re On Your Own – Aisha Yesufu Reveals What Obi Told Her About 2027

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aisha Yesufu, has recalled a conversation she had with the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, about his promise to spend only one term in office if elected president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Yesufu spoke during an interview with Advocacy for Good Governance on Monday,, while discussing Obi’s position that he would serve for only four years if Nigerians give him their mandate.

According to her, the former Anambra State governor has maintained the same position for several years and has repeatedly said he would not seek a second term in office.

Obi again restated the position in July 2026, saying his plan was to serve for four years and leave office after completing the term.

Yesufu said she once questioned Obi directly about why he was willing to limit himself to a single term when he could constitutionally seek re-election.

“I told him, you’re on your own, what do you mean you’re only going to do one term and he said Aisha, only one term, one time is enough to put things in place,” Yesufu said.

She explained that Obi told her that one term would be enough to put the necessary structures in place and begin the changes he believes Nigeria needs.

The NDC chieftain said the discussion strengthened her belief that Obi’s one-term promise was not simply a campaign strategy designed to attract voters ahead of the 2027 election.

According to Yesufu, Obi had already expressed the same position before the 2023 presidential election, when he contested under the Labour Party.

She said the issue was important to her because political leaders should be able to keep promises they make to the public, especially when such promises concern the use of political power.