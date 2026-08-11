Osun 2026: ‘APC Is Just Backward’ – Davido Knocks Ruling Party

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is backward and doing everything to stop progress in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Davido took a swipe at the APC on Monday while reacting to the large crowd that turned out for the inauguration of the Lagere Flyover in Ile-Ife by his uncle, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Reacting to the video of the crowd he shared from the inauguration on his 𝕏 handle, he said the APC cannot stop the progress of Osun State.

The afrobeat star also questioned why the APC would oppose projects in the state when they call themselves ‘progressives’.

The singer wrote, “Jesus, see Ile-Ife crowd!! For @AAdeleke_01!!! Done deal! You can’t stop God’s project.

“APC is just backward. Why would they be doing anything to stop progress? Thought y’all were progressives.”

In other news, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has responded to Davido over his appeal for a peaceful governorship election in Osun State, declaring that he is not an electorate in the state.

Uzodimma also distanced himself from comments attributed to Ambrose Nwogwugwu, who had described Davido’s appeal to the governor as “emotional blackmail.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor said he neither authorised Nwogwugwu nor anyone else to respond to the singer on his behalf.

Davido had appealed to Uzodimma, whom he described as his “daddy from Imo State,” to use his influence to promote peace and ensure that Osun residents were allowed to freely choose their preferred candidate in the August 15 governorship election.

The singer, whose wife, Chioma, hails from Imo State, said he was making the appeal following rumours of possible interference in the election, while stressing that he was not presenting the claims as established facts.