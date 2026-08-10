Why I Withdrew For APC Candidate In Osun – APGA Candidate, Adeyemi-Doro

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Osun State, Adesina Adeyemi-Doro, has explained why he withdrew from the August 15 governorship race and endorsed the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Naija News reports that Adeyemi-Doro said his decision was guided by what he considered the best interest of Osun State rather than personal political ambition.

He spoke on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“My decision to declare support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate was for the best interest of the Osun people,” he said.

The APGA candidate said he arrived at the decision after consultations and reflection on the political situation in the state.

“There was a lot of reflection and consultation, but honestly, I believe that I had to take a decision that was in the best interest of Osun State and its people,” Adeyemi-Doro said.

He maintained that his entry into politics was motivated by a desire to serve rather than a determination to hold public office at all costs.

“I entered politics really with the purpose of service, not merely to occupy an office,” he added.

Adeyemi-Doro said political leadership sometimes required politicians to subordinate their personal aspirations to what they believed would benefit the wider public.

“Therefore, I also believe that leadership sometimes requires the courage and humility to ultimately place the collective interest of the people above personal ambition,” he said.

Naija News reports that the APGA candidate had earlier announced his withdrawal from the race and declared support for Oyebamiji, further altering the political calculations ahead of the governorship election.