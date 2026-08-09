Osun Poll: APGA Candidate Steps Down, Backs APC’s Oyebamiji

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Osun State, Adesina Adeyemi-Doro, has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

According to Punch, Adeyemi-Doro announced his decision on Saturday on the sidelines of the “Osun Youth Interactive Session with Oyebamiji,” organised by the APC Campaign Council in Osogbo.

Speaking with journalists, the APGA candidate said his decision followed consultations with the party’s leadership and members across the state.

He said the party had reached an understanding with the APC and would work towards Oyebamiji’s victory at the poll.

“I am here today to declare publicly to the good people of Osun State our allegiance, support and collaboration as we join His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, and the All Progressives Congress,” Adeyemi-Doro said.

The APGA candidate said he had assessed the major candidates before arriving at his decision.

He said, “I have been watching the candidates closely, and after wide consultations with my state chairman, secretary and other senior members of the party, we have reached an alignment.

“At the end of the day, we are all progressives.

“We look forward to a situation where, by the special grace of God, we will deliver Osun State to our governor, Oyebamiji.”

Adeyemi-Doro’s endorsement further alters the political calculations ahead of the election, with parties intensifying negotiations and mobilisation in the final days of campaigning.

Oyebamiji Welcomes Endorsement

Responding, Oyebamiji thanked the APGA candidate for the endorsement and promised that both camps would work together.

The APC candidate said, “Thank you so much. I appreciate this, and I want to assure you that we will work together to rescue Osun State from the current bad government.

“Your people will be taken care of.”

Oyebamiji added that his campaign would reach out to other parties participating in the election in an attempt to broaden its support base.

“I am glad about this development, and we will also reach out to other parties so that we can join hands together to build a greater Osun State,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Directorate of Youth, Students and Civil Society of the Osun APC Campaign Council, Ayodele Asalu, said the interactive session was designed to allow young people to directly question Oyebamiji about his programmes.

According to him, participants were particularly interested in education, employment, entrepreneurship and youth participation in governance.

Asalu said, “They want to know what your administration proposes to do about education and employment.

“They want to understand the opportunities that will exist for entrepreneurs, artisans and professionals. They want to know how communities will benefit from development and how young people will participate in making the decisions that affect them.”

He urged participants, including those who were not APC members, to scrutinise the candidate’s proposals before making their electoral choices.

Asalu said, “Ask your questions. Seek clarification. Listen carefully to the answers.

“Examine the proposals and make your assessment based on the issues that matter to you and to the future of Osun State. That is the kind of political engagement our democracy needs.”