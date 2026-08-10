Osun Election: Omisore, Others Meet Akande, Review Campaign Strategy

Elders of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State have met with a former governor of the state, Bisi Akande, to assess the party’s preparations ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The meeting was held on Saturday at Akande’s country home in Ila Orangun, with senior party figures reviewing the APC’s campaign efforts and discussing areas where further intervention may be required.

A photograph taken after the meeting, showing Akande and another former governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, walking hand-in-hand, later went viral on Sunday and generated political interest.

Two participants at the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly, said the Osun APC Elders’ Caucus reviewed the campaign and offered suggestions aimed at improving the party’s chances at the poll.

One of the sources who spoke with Punch said, “Many elders of the party were present and, majorly, the group, Osun APC Elders’ Caucus, reviewed the party’s campaigns so far and made some suggestions.”

The source, however, said he was unaware of any private meeting between Akande and Omisore after the wider gathering.

“No, not to my knowledge. After the meeting, we all left. So I’m unaware of any private meeting between Baba Akande and Senator Omisore,” he said.

The Director-General of the Omisore Campaign Organisation, Ajibola Famurewa, who attended the meeting, confirmed that the photograph was taken after the elders’ caucus meeting.

Famurewa said, “It was after the meeting of the Osun APC Elder Caucus, Agba Osun, at Chief Bisi Akande’s house that Otunba and Baba Akande went to his dining room for lunch. The photograph was taken at the meeting.

“After the lunch, Baba escorted him out to his vehicle, and we had a very reasonable discussion, which was all about what we have to do to win the election. Everybody said what they had in mind.”

Famurewa said the meeting also examined areas where the party believed its campaign needed strengthening.

He added, “Yesterday, we assessed the whole campaign and highlighted where we think we have issues.

“He provided solutions, and everyone rubbed minds together, and we arrived at a reasonable conclusion.”

Osun voters will go to the polls on Saturday, August 15, to elect a governor. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 14 political parties to participate in the election.

Among the major contenders are incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A) and the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.