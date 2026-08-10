Northern Communities Clear Peter Obi Of Mosque Demolition, ID Cards Allegation

The Hausa and northern communities in Anambra State have dismissed claims that they were profiled by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, when he was governor.

They denied claims that Obi compelled them to get identity cards to be allowed to live in the state.

Naija News understands that some leaders of the Hausa and Northern Community in Awka and Onitsha made the clarification while speaking to journalists on Sunday.

They stated that there was also no truth in the rumour that he oversaw the demolition of their mosque then.

Instead, they claimed that they benefited immensely from Obi while he was governor, including his free education policy and agric loans, which were disbursed to them, citing his government’s sponsorship of most of their brothers to Hajj.

The leaders, who included the secretary of Hausa Community in Onitsha and secretary of Northern Community in Anambra and Delta State, Mahmud Ibrahim, the traditional ruler of Hausa community in Awka, Alhaji Garba Haruna and chairman of northern community in Anambra State, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, described the allegations as being propelled by politics, and targeted at pulling down Mr Obi.

Ibrahim told journalists that: “Our relationship with Mr Peter Obi during his tenure as governor and even now is cordial. We want to say that the rumours that he demolished our mosque while he was governor is untrue. The mosque they are making reference to was demolished before Obi became governor in 2006.

“The mosque was demolished during a reprisal on us as a result of the Sharia crisis in February 2006, and Obi became governor in March of the same year. As a matter of fact, it was even Obi that came in then and visited us at the Army Barracks where we were staying as refugees and later escorted us back to the mosque and also donated money for the rebuilding of the mosque, so we don’t understand what they are saying.

“As for identity cards, I want to say that it was us, northern community in Anambra State that came together and decided that we would issue identity cards to all our brothers for identification. As for the ANIDS identity card, that one was for everybody, and the governor and his commissioners and everyone in Anambra State had their own, just like myself. I have been the secretary since then, so I know what I’m saying.”

As for the traditional ruler of Hausa community in Awka, Alhaji Garba Haruna, he said there were no differences between indigenes and non-indigenes when Obi was governor, stating that he never saw or heard of any discrimination.

“Our relationship since then and even now remains cordial. My children benefited from the free education, and I want to tell you that I personally benefited from his sponsorship for Hajj.

“Our relationship has remained cordial and even now that he is no longer the governor, he is still relating well with us. He comes here for our functions, he sends us gifts during Salah celebration. If there is any past governor that is close to Obi, it is Ngige who comes here uptil today, despite not being governor or even vying for any position.”

In his reaction, Gidado Sidikki, the chairman of northern community in Anambra State said he was a beneficiary of Peter Obi’s agric loan, and received ₦10million then, and that the sum is up to ₦100million in today’s Nigeria.

“The way they gave to me was the way they gave everybody. There was no discrimination, and that was how everyone got. We are surprised that even before he left as governor, he paid back the loan on our behalf.

“My son was also a beneficiary of Peter Obi’s free education, and the boy is in China doing his PhD today. I came here 40 years ago, I had my children here, and I have five graduates today, so I can not say that Anambra is not good to me.”