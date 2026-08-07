How Is This Possible? – Peter Obi Sparks Reactions Over Claims Of Visiting All Secondary Schools In Anambra

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has sparked reactions from netizens over claims of visiting every secondary school in Anambra State during his tenure as Governor.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the remark on Monday while addressing the leadership of Babcock University ahead of his engagement as guest speaker at the Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN 26) in Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

Peter Obi urged political leaders to pay close attention to the country’s education sector by regularly visiting schools.

He said, “I was asking someone just yesterday, when last did our leaders visit our primary, secondary and universities where our children are going to school?

“As governor, I visited every secondary school in Anambra state.”

However, the comment has since sparked debate on social media, with some social media users questioning how the feat was possible given the number of secondary schools in the state.

Others defended the former governor, arguing that he was known for making routine visits to schools and education projects during his administration.

@Adebest001 wrote: “How is this possible? Someone needs to caution him on some of his promises”

@chibuzo_mikel wrote: “Anytime I try to look away, my bros drops another bombshell that I find extremely difficult to ignore. Why is Mr. Peter Obi addicted to lies bikonu? He claimed he visited every single secondary school as Governor. Before now, he has also claimed that he gave every Senior Prefect in Anambra State his number to call him.”

@VincentOjukwu wrote: “if he can visit or travel 3-4 geo political zones in Nigeria and outside Africa within 24 hours. what is 260 schools or more in 8 years as former Anambra state Governor?”

@chelsybae wrote: “Yes he did that. I was a witness during my brother’s regime as prefect of Metu memorial secondary school onitsha.”

@Olaitan_maxy wrote: “This is a dishonest statement. You can’t visit all in Nigeria. It’s not even your job to be visiting secondary schools.”

@OlaApinke931 wrote: “He can’t help but lie, that’s the hallmark of a Gbajue! But I also think he has become addicted to saying what he knows nothing about and outright lies to cover his failings! This was how Peter Obi started as a Vice-presidential candidate to Atiku then! Confidently spewing out false statistics and lies with braggado, and people were cheering him as they took his lies for the truth! He can’t stop now as that’s his logo, I don’t even think he knows the difference between lies and the truth at all!”

@Adeolaid2 said: “What then does PO have to improve Nigeria? He wants to visit all the 774 LGs and now all secondary schools in Nigeria. PO lacks understanding of the job of the president. Nigerians, how else do you want to identify a presidential candidate that is clueless?”

@PrinceAde3193 commented: “Secondary school belongs to the state government not federal government, stop spouting rubbish. You visited school while you are unable to build a single one. Lie lie Peteru”

@littbasky commented: “Pls can someone Tell this intelligent man that Nigeria have almost 27,000 secondary school so inside the 4 years he want stay if at all how many day will he use to do yeye wakaka for 27,000 school.”