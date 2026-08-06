Osun Account Freeze: Peter Obi Questions EFCC Action

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has questioned the timing of the freezing of Osun State Government bank accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), days before the governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that Obi said although he remained committed to the fight against corruption, anti-graft institutions must not be perceived as instruments for intimidating opposition-controlled governments or influencing electoral outcomes.

The former Anambra State governor stated this in a post on his 𝕏 account on Thursday.

“I have always supported a relentless fight against corruption. However, that fight must never become a tool for political intimidation or the suppression of democracy,” Obi said.

The NDC presidential candidate said the decision to restrict the state government’s access to its accounts raised concerns because it came shortly before voters were expected to elect a governor.

He argued that if the investigation had been ongoing for several months, the authorities should explain why such a significant measure was taken on the eve of the election.

“The timing of this action raises legitimate questions. If investigations had been ongoing for months, why take such a drastic step on the eve of an election?” he asked.

Obi maintained that public institutions must operate independently and avoid conduct capable of creating doubts about their neutrality.

According to him, it was not enough for government agencies to claim impartiality; their actions must also inspire public confidence, especially during politically sensitive periods.

The former governor warned that the perceived deployment of state institutions for partisan purposes could weaken Nigeria’s democratic system.

He said elected governments were temporary, but damage to the credibility and independence of public institutions could have long-term consequences for the country.

“Governments come and go, but once institutions lose their independence and credibility, the nation suffers,” Obi stated.

He stressed that institutions established to enforce the law must carry out their responsibilities professionally and without appearing to favour any political party or candidate.

Obi said actions taken close to an election must be carefully considered to prevent them from being interpreted as attempts to intimidate voters or place one political group at a disadvantage.

Obi Demands Court Order

The NDC candidate acknowledged that allegations of financial misconduct involving public funds should be investigated.

He, however, insisted that such investigations must comply with constitutional safeguards and established legal procedures.

“If there is evidence of wrongdoing, the Constitution provides a clear path: seek the appropriate orders from a competent court. Due process is the foundation of justice,” he said.

Obi urged the relevant authorities to ensure that every restriction placed on government accounts was supported by proper judicial authorisation.

He maintained that the fight against corruption would retain public legitimacy only when agencies respected the rule of law while conducting investigations.

Obi called on the EFCC and other institutions involved in the electoral process to act within the limits of their constitutional powers.

He said nothing should be done to undermine public confidence in the credibility of the Osun governorship election.

The former governor also urged the authorities to ensure that residents were allowed to vote freely and choose their preferred candidate without intimidation, interference or institutional pressure.

“Nigeria’s democracy was built on sacrifice. We must not allow it to be weakened by the misuse of institutions or the pursuit of political advantage,” he added.

Obi maintained that protecting the independence of public institutions and respecting due process were essential to preserving democracy and strengthening citizens’ confidence in the electoral system.