Osun Commissioner, Amotekun Operative Arrested Over Shooting At APC Rally

The Osun State Police Command has arrested the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Mayowa Adejoorin, in connection with a shooting incident that occurred during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ilesa on Saturday.

Naija News reports that police said Adejoorin was arrested after tactical officers intercepted a white Lexus 350 linked to the incident.

The development has, however, sparked a protest from the Imole Campaign Council, which accused the police of political bias and alleged that the commissioner was being targeted because of his affiliation with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s camp.

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the incident began after a vehicle bearing registration number OSHAO4 was parked close to the APC rally.

According to him, persons identified as operatives of the Amotekun Corps allegedly emerged from the vehicle and fired shots, causing supporters at the rally to flee.

“There was a rally by APC in some parts of Ilesa. The rally was on when they discovered a vehicle parked beside them bearing a particular plate number, OSHAO4, and some people identified as Amotekun personnel came out of the car and shot sporadically, and everybody ran for safety,” Ojelabi said.

He added that some APC supporters chased the fleeing men.

“So some brave men among those that were doing the rally chased those Amotekun personnel passengers,” he said.

“The one they were able to catch drew out a knife and tried to stab anyone who came close to him, and he used that technique to escape.”

Ojelabi said the matter was immediately reported to the police, prompting tactical teams already deployed in the area to respond.

According to him, officers later intercepted a white Lexus 350 carrying an Amotekun operative and another passenger.

“The matter was reported to the police, and based on our own, we already have our tactical teams on the ground. We have over four IRT tactical teams on the ground posted to different locations,” he said.

“So the IRT that was closer to that place responded to that incident. On getting to the scene, they saw a vehicle that was approaching them, a white Lexus 350.”

The police spokesperson said the vehicle and its occupants were taken to the command headquarters for questioning.

“On interrogation, it was discovered that the other occupant is Honourable Mayowa Adejoorin,” he said.

The police said investigations had begun to establish the commissioner’s level of involvement, if any, in the incident.

Reacting, the Imole Campaign Council accused the police of carrying out indiscriminate arrests and intimidating Accord Party leaders and supporters in Ijesaland.

The council’s spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, told journalists in Osogbo that Adejoorin was arrested outside Ilesa while travelling to Osogbo.

He also alleged that the commissioner had earlier received a telephone call from a federal lawmaker who threatened that he would be arrested.

“The latest victim of this alarming pattern is the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon Mayowa Adejoorin, a prominent native of Ikiyinwa in Obokun Local Government Area of the state,” Olajengbesi said.

“The manner of his arrest is particularly disturbing.”

The campaign council further alleged that several Accord leaders had been picked up by the police during the build-up to the governorship election.

“For some time now, we have witnessed a disturbing pattern in which prominent Accord leaders and supporters in Ijesaland are picked up by the Police on allegations that are apparently motivated by sinister political calculations,” he said.

Olajengbesi called on the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to intervene and ensure that law enforcement remained neutral.

He questioned the evidence linking Adejoorin to the shooting.

“On what basis was Hon Mayowa Adejoorin arrested? What offence has he committed? What evidence exists against him?” he asked.

“We demand the immediate release of Hon Mayowa Adejoorin, as we believe there is no lawful and credible basis for his abduction and detention.”

The campaign council maintained that the arrest would not weaken its political activities.

“The Accord will not be intimidated. You may arrest our leaders. But you cannot arrest the will of the people,” Olajengbesi said.