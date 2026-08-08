Arsenal Announce Signing Of Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle

Reigning Premier League champions, Arsenal, have completed the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle for £75m.

Bruno Guimaraes, 28, has signed a four-year contract with the option of a further 12 months, bringing an end to his four-year spell at St James’ Park. Guimaraes said he was excited by the prospect of starting a new chapter under coach Mikel Arteta.

“I feel amazing. I’m glad for the opportunity. Since the first time I spoke to [Andrea] Berta and Mikel [Arteta], I was excited. I just felt inside of me that I need a new challenge in my life, and I think being an Arsenal player is going to be an exciting challenge in my life,” Guimaraes said after completing the deal.

“I’m so excited to join you. I will give you my best, I promise. I’m your warrior, I’ll never give up. Hopefully we can create many, many good memories together.”

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta believes Guimaraes will add quality, versatility and leadership to Arteta’s midfield as the club push for major honours.

“We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club. Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad,” he said.

“With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year.

“Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies.”

Newcastle had hoped to retain the Brazil international, who had two years remaining on his contract with an option for a third year. However, his exit takes their transfer income this summer beyond £240m.

Anthony Gordon joined Barcelona for £69.3m, while Sandro Tonali moved to Tottenham for £100m. Head coach Eddie Howe has also departed during a turbulent period for the club.

Newcastle said the Guimaraes fee ranks among the 10 highest transfer fees ever received for a player aged 28 or older and represents a club record for a player of his age and position.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40m in January 2022 and made 195 appearances for the club. He scored 31 goals and helped the Magpies win the Carabao Cup.