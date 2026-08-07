Newcastle United Admit Bruno Guimaraes Pushed For Arsenal Move

Newcastle United sporting director Ross Wilson has admitted the club never intended to sell captain Bruno Guimaraes this summer, but accepted the midfielder’s wish to join Arsenal after the Brazil international made his feelings clear.

Arsenal are set to complete a £75m deal for the Bruno Guimaraes, 28, following a breakthrough in negotiations this week, bringing an end to the player’s three-and-a-half-year stay at St James’ Park.

Wilson revealed Newcastle had hoped to keep one of their most influential players, but said Guimaraes’ desire to leave became a major factor once talks reached the right financial level.

“What we had to weigh up was, very respectfully from Bruno with his behaviour towards us, very emotionally as well, he effectively told us he wanted to leave and move on,” Wilson said.

“That doesn’t mean he can go, but it certainly plays a part in what our thinking is when we hit a certain range of number.

“There’s no part in saying it was part of our strategy and was in our thinking this summer. It wasn’t.

“But we have got to be flexible and react to things that happen.”

Guimaraes has already said an emotional goodbye to his team-mates and club staff after leaving Newcastle’s pre-season training camp in Spain ahead of completing the switch to the Premier League champions.

His departure means Newcastle have now lost four key players in less than a year. Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon both left during the current transfer window to join Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona respectively, while Alexander Isak completed a move to Liverpool last summer.

Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson admitted negotiations with Arsenal were tough, with both clubs standing firm over the valuation of a player widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“You’re dealing with very sophisticated actors on each side,” Hopkinson said. “That’s what negotiation looks like.

“It’s a fee that satisfies us. If you want to put a merchandising spin on it, it’s the highest fee for a player in that position at that age, and all those things come into play.

“Is it a good deal for Newcastle United? I believe it is, but Arsenal are getting a very special player and person. It’s worked from a financial perspective for both sides.”

Newcastle are now stepping up their search for a replacement before the transfer window closes on 1 September. While four of the club’s five summer signings have been players aged 20 or under, the Magpies are now targeting a more experienced midfielder and hope to strengthen further before the deadline.

Wilson, however, insisted Newcastle will not rush into the market simply to replace Guimaraes.

“We don’t want to make any mistakes by jumping to do something that we don’t really want to do to tick a box,” he said.