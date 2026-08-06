Real Madrid Agree New Contract With Vinicius Junior As Arsenal End Pursuit

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Vinicius Junior over a new contract, with the Spanish giants expected to confirm the deal before the end of the week.

The breakthrough follows fresh talks on Wednesday, when both parties met to settle the Brazil international’s future after lengthy negotiations that began in January 2025.

The new package is understood to reflect Vinicius’ growing importance to Real Madrid on and off the pitch. He had been weighing up three options: signing a new deal, allowing his current contract to run down before becoming a free agent next summer, or accepting interest from Arsenal, who were prepared to make an ambitious move if he decided to leave Spain.

The agreement is expected to end Arsenal’s hopes of landing the 26-year-old forward. The Premier League champions had identified Vinicius as their leading attacking target after winning the league last season, with the club’s owners fully backing a move if the opportunity arose. The Brazilian was also believed to be open to joining Arsenal had contract talks with Madrid broken down.

For Real Madrid, keeping one of the world’s finest players is a significant boost. Vinicius produced 22 goals and 14 assists last season despite what many viewed as a below-par campaign. The club also avoids the risk of losing one of its biggest stars for a reduced fee this summer or on a free transfer next year, while denying a major European rival the chance to strengthen.

The decision comes despite a challenging period for the winger. Vinicius has faced criticism from sections of the Santiago Bernabeu support in recent months, with some fans questioning the prospect of a new deal and improved salary. His performances at the start of the new campaign are likely to come under close scrutiny.

The Brazilian also begins a fresh chapter under new manager Jose Mourinho. Earlier this year, Mourinho drew criticism after suggesting Vinicius had contributed to the circumstances surrounding an incident during Real Madrid’s Champions League trip to Benfica, where the forward accused Gianluca Prestianni of racially abusing him. Prestianni denied making a racist remark but was later sanctioned by UEFA and FIFA after admitting to using a homophobic slur.

Despite those comments, Vinicius has welcomed the opportunity to work with Mourinho. Speaking after his first training session following the World Cup, he said: “(I’m) very well, getting to know the new manager, the new players, and working really hard in training. (Mourinho) wants me to be just as I’ve always been: happy, positive, and playing my own style of football.”