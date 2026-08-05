‘They Want To Collect My Phone And Delete All Evidence’ – VDM Speaks On Shunning Police Invite To Lagos

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has alleged that the invitation of the Nigeria Police Force to appear in Lagos State over allegations made against Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Moshood Jimoh, could be an attempt to seize his mobile phone and erase evidence related to the allegations.

This comes after the Nigeria Police Force confirmed that VDM had been invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, to substantiate allegations he made against AIG Jimoh.

Naija News reports that VDM, while featuring in an interview on Arise 360 News on Wednesday, clarified his refusal to honour the police invitation.

Describing the invitation as malicious, VDM argued that there was no reason to travel to Lagos when he resides in Abuja, where the Force Headquarters is located.

The activist maintained that since the police headquarters is in Abuja, he should be allowed to respond to the invitation there instead of being asked to travel to Lagos.

He said, “I think the invite is malicious. The reason is because I live in Abuja.

“I called you out that you compromised a case by pinning a murder case on an innocent man. Meanwhile, the Abuja I live in is the headquarters of the NPF headed by an IGP. So, calling me to Lagos when I can answer here is malicious.

“They are only looking for a way to collect my phone and delete all the evidence. We are losing confidence in the police.”

VDM also expressed doubts about investigations currently being handled by AIG Jimoh, insisting that he possesses evidence to back up his claims.

“I do not even trust all the cases Jimoh is doing at the moment. I have all the evidence,” he added.