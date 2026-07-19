‘I’m Revealing Everything Adeyemi Told Me’ – VDM Demands Arrest Of DG Budget Office

Social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has expressed displeasure over the arrest of the controversial Director-General of the Presidential Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Naija News reports that VDM, in a post on his Instagram page, claimed that Adeyemi revealed many things to him, including how the PFIPC was included in the national budget with the help of some powerful people in government.

VDM threatened to release his conversations with Adeyemi, noting that the authorities want him alone to take the fall regarding the controversial ‘fake agency’.

He further called for the arrest of the Director-General of the Budget Office, urging authorities to investigate the country’s budgeting process.

He said, “The PFIPC DG that was arrested revealed a lot of things to me in confidence and I think it is time for me to post those things…..he told me how PFIPC got into the national budget with the help of some people in power.

“I am revealing everything now because it looks like they want him alone to take the fall, which doesn’t make sense. PRINCE ADENIYI MATTHEW didn’t act alone and l also want to say he is just a victim of a corrupt system that might have been going on for decades

“I am calling for the arrest of the DG of budget and also a deep investigation of the entire budgeting office. This matter should not end with ADENIYI Matthew taking the fall alone.

“To the chief of staff of the president Femi Gbaja I can see that you already sued Mr ADENIYI Matthew for 15 billion naira for involving your name in all of this, I know how you feel, understand what it means being accused, however, it is very clear that Mr ADENIYI Matthew was used by some of your colleagues in Asiwaju’s government. You cannot sue him alone, he just mentioned the DG of budget.

“The DG of budgeting should be made to resign immediately. The secretary general of the federation needs to resign as well not just to resign they all have to be prosecuted.

“The staff of both offices should also be prosecuted. Whoever is in charge of those offices in the federal secretariat where Mr ADENIYI Matthew has his office should also resign and be prosecuted.

“MR ADENIYI didn’t get that far on his own, the system is very rotten and if we really want this country to grow we must demand real accountability not political influences accountability.“