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FG Files Fresh Charges Against Alleged Fake Presidential Council DG

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By Richard Ogunsile
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DG PFIPC, Adeniyi Adeyemi
DG PFIPC, Adeniyi Adeyemi

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Government is set to re-arraign alleged fake PFIPC Director-General, Adeniyi Adeyemi, after filing a fresh charge at the FCT High Court.
  • Attorney-General of the Federation counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, told Justice Mohammed Umar on Monday that a review found loopholes and placed the alleged forgery within FCT jurisdiction.
  • Justice Mohammed Umar struck out the Federal High Court case after the prosecution sought to discontinue it, and Adeyemi is now expected to be arraigned at the FCT High Court.

The Federal Government (FG) has moved to re-arraign the Director-General of the alleged fake Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, after identifying loopholes in the existing case against him.

The government told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that it had filed a fresh charge against Adeyemi at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Following the development, Justice Mohammed Umar struck out the earlier case after the prosecution applied to discontinue it, Naija News reports.

Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, who represented the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and serves as Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, informed the court that the AGF had reviewed Adeyemi’s case file and the charge initially filed by the Inspector-General of Police.

According to Oyedepo, the review revealed some loopholes in the existing charge.

He explained that the documents Adeyemi allegedly forged while operating the fake agency fell within the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court, rather than the Federal High Court.

The prosecution lawyer said a fresh charge had already been filed at the FCT High Court and that Adeyemi would be arraigned there without delay.

He consequently asked Justice Umar to strike out the charge before the court.

Defence counsel, Ibrahim Angulu, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The judge subsequently struck out the case, bringing the proceedings before the Federal High Court to an end.

Adeyemi had been standing trial alongside two other defendants, whose whereabouts were unknown, over allegations of conspiracy and forgery.

The fresh charge means he is expected to face a new arraignment at the High Court of the FCT.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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