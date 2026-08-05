Nobody Can Beat Me In Any Election – Davido Boasts

Afrobeats star Davido has said he believes he would win any election in Nigeria if the country’s electoral process was free, fair and transparent.

Naija News reports that he made the remark during a livestream with comedian Carter Efe while discussing politics and the possibility of seeking public office.

Carter Efe asked the singer whether he would consider contesting for the governorship of a state.

Davido said he has no interest in joining politics under the current electoral system because he believes election outcomes are often manipulated.

According to him, he would not accept being denied victory through unfair practices and would rather stay away from politics until the process becomes more credible.

The award-winning musician said he intends to continue concentrating on his music career for now.

He added that he would only think about running for office when elections become more transparent, insisting that he is confident of defeating any opponent if Nigerians are allowed to vote freely and their votes truly count.

When Carter Efe jokingly suggested that he should contest for the presidency, Davido maintained that he would come out victorious in a genuinely free and fair election where citizens decide the outcome through their votes.

The singer also spoke about the electoral system, saying the lack of trust in the process discourages many people from considering political office.

He claimed that election results are sometimes predetermined instead of reflecting the wishes of voters.

Davido further revealed that he is paying close attention to political events ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

He said: “Where in Nigeria do they allow elections to speak for themselves? I don’t have time for all that. I’m not someone you can cheat in an election and expect me to go home quietly. If you cheat me, I will do something about it.

“I’ll just continue doing my music until there’s transparency. Then I can think about politics because nobody can beat me in any election, ever.

“If there’s a free and fair election and everybody in Nigeria votes, I’ll win.

“But because of the system, there’s no transparency; they write results. We are waiting to see what they will do in Osun.”