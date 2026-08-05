Mohamed Salah Arrives In Turkey Ahead of Trabzonspor Move

Trabzonspor are on the verge of completing the signing of Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian star arrived in Turkey to a rousing reception from supporters.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on Wednesday to welcome the former Liverpool forward, who stepped out wearing Trabzonspor colours before stopping to greet the crowd.

Salah left Liverpool at the end of last season after an extraordinary nine-year spell at Anfield. The 34-year-old scored 257 goals and established himself as one of the club’s greatest players.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. However, with Salah joining as a free agent, Trabzonspor have been able to direct more of their budget towards his wages rather than a transfer fee.

The Egypt captain will return to European competition with Trabzonspor after the club finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season, eight points behind champions Galatasaray. The Black Sea Storm will enter the Europa League play-offs and could still feature in the Conference League if they fail to reach the league phase.

Salah becomes the most high-profile player ever to sign for Trabzonspor. The club, based in the north-eastern city of Trabzon, have won seven Turkish league titles, with their most recent success coming in 2022 after ending a 38-year wait for the crown.

He follows former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and ex-Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe in representing the claret and sky blue side.

During his time at Liverpool, Salah won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two EFL Cups. He also claimed the Premier League Golden Boot four times and was named the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

Although he contributed 29 goals and 18 assists during Liverpool’s 2024-25 title-winning campaign, his playing time reduced the following season after a disagreement with former Reds head coach Arne Slot, leading to his departure.

Speculation over Salah’s next destination had intensified after he announced he would leave Liverpool before the final year of his contract. Following Egypt’s impressive World Cup run to the round of 16, he was strongly linked with Besiktas, but negotiations reportedly collapsed over financial terms.

Trabzonspor quickly moved to secure the deal. The club teased Salah’s arrival with a social media video featuring the Pyramids alongside Papara Park before confirming that talks had begun. They also shared live tracking of the private jet carrying the Egyptian star to Turkey.

“Trabzon, are you ready? See you very soon,” he said in a video recorded onboard the flight and shared on social media.

The club’s flight tracker drew even more excitement as supporters gathered in large numbers at the airport, where Salah received a hero’s welcome.

Trabzonspor’s squad also includes Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is on loan at the club, as well as Cape Verde internationals Wagner Pina and Sidny Lopes Cabral.