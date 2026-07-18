Besiktas React To Mohamed Salah’s Turkish Link

Besiktas have dismissed reports linking Mohamed Salah with a move to the Turkish Super Lig club, insisting claims of an agreement with the former Liverpool forward are completely false.

The Istanbul club issued a strongly worded statement after reports emerged that Salah had agreed personal terms to join them. Besiktas also criticised Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, accusing him of repeatedly publishing fabricated transfer stories involving the club.

The club said, “The posts made by journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu on digital platforms regarding our club’s transfer activities and the alleged transfer conditions are purely products of imagination.

“The individual in question has been misleading the public for an extended period by spreading fabricated news that bears no relation to reality concerning our club’s transfer dealings.

“As previously stated, the most reliable and transparent information regarding our club’s transfer activities is communicated to our fans and the public through our official channels.

“We once again earnestly request the public, particularly our fans, to disregard any information or news that has not been disseminated through our official communication channels.”

Naija News reports that Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, also rejected the speculation, making it clear that the Egypt captain has not decided where he will play next season.

He wrote on 𝕏, “I personally do not know where Mohamed will play next season. What does that tell you?”

He added, “It is not our style to have discussions with clubs that Mohamed wouldn’t want to play for, just for the sake of noise.”

Salah is currently without a club after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. The 34-year-old also represented Egypt at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, where the Pharaohs were eliminated by Argentina in the knockout stage.

Sabuncuoğlu, who has more than two million followers on 𝕏, was the first to report that Salah had reached an agreement with Besiktas.