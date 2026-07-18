Transfers: Mohamed Salah’s Agent Breaks Silence On Besiktas Move

Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah‘s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has dismissed reports linking the Egyptian captain with a move to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

Responding to the transfer speculation in a post on 𝕏, he insists that no decision has been made regarding the player’s future.

Naija News reports that speculation over Salah’s next destination intensified on Friday after reports claimed the 33-year-old had reached an agreement to join the Istanbul-based club following his departure from Liverpool at the end of last season.

However, Abbas Issa swiftly played down the reports, maintaining that the player’s next move remains undecided.

He denied having any knowledge of where the Egyptian international would be playing next season. He suggested that the widespread reports were unfounded and urged fans not to read too much into the rumours.

“I personally do not know where Mohamed will play next season. What does that tell you?” the agent wrote.

Abbas Issa also stressed that Salah’s camp does not engage in negotiations with clubs that do not align with the player’s ambitions simply to generate publicity.

“It is not our style to have discussions with clubs that Mohamed wouldn’t want to play for, just for the sake of noise,” he added.

Naija News reports that Salah became one of the most sought-after free agents after leaving Liverpool at the expiration of his contract, bringing an end to a glittering spell at Anfield.

During his time with the Reds, the Egyptian established himself as one of the club’s greatest-ever players, winning several major honours, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

His departure has fuelled intense speculation over where he will continue his career, with several clubs across Europe and the Middle East reportedly monitoring his situation.

The Egyptian forward also featured for his country at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, where he captained the Pharaohs in their campaign.

Egypt’s hopes of progressing further in the tournament, however, came to an end after they were eliminated by Argentina in the knockout stage.