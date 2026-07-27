Transfer Updates: Barcola, Vinícius, Guimarães, Ndiaye, Zirkzee, Salah, Others

Paris Saint-Germain have slapped a £145m price tag on Bradley Barcola amid growing transfer interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Times reports the Ligue 1 champions are prepared to listen to transfer offers for the 23-year-old France international, while Florian Plettenberg adds that Liverpool are scheduled to open talks with PSG after Barcola rejected a new contract. The Reds are expected to submit an opening bid soon.

Real Madrid have set an asking transfer price of €160m (£137m) for Vinícius Júnior. Sport reports Arsenal have yet to begin formal negotiations, although the Gunners are prepared to make the Brazil international the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

However, AS insists Vinícius’ priority remains signing a new contract at the Bernabéu, while Mundo Deportivo also claims Arsenal are ready to step up their pursuit.

Arsenal are accelerating their move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães. TalkSport reports the Premier League champions are ready to intensify negotiations, while TEAMtalk says the club have already made official contact with Newcastle.

The Brazil international wants his future resolved before returning for pre-season, although the two clubs remain apart in their valuation.

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as favourites to sign Manchester City winger Savinho. The Sun reports Spurs are leading the race for the 22-year-old Brazil international.

Al-Hilal have opened negotiations to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye. Fabrizio Romano reports the Saudi Pro League side have made the Senegal international one of their priority targets after completing the signing of Crysencio Summerville.

Chelsea are demanding a substantial fee for Pedro Neto. The Daily Mail claims Liverpool, Manchester City and several Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring the Portugal winger’s situation.

Besiktas are waiting on Mohamed Salah’s decision after submitting what they describe as their final offer. The Daily Mail reports the Egypt international remains a free agent following his Liverpool departure.

Bournemouth have no intention of selling striker Eli Junior Kroupi despite Barcelona’s interest. Marca says the Cherries remain determined to keep the highly rated 20-year-old French forward.

Fulham have emerged as the leading destination for Franco Mastantuono if Real Madrid decide to loan out the Argentina midfielder next season, according to AS.

Juventus continue to work on a deal for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports talks are progressing, with United open to the Dutch forward’s departure.

João Palhinha’s future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain. Bild reports the Portugal midfielder wants to stay and fight for his place, but the Bundesliga champions are actively looking to sell him.

Manchester City have added Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye to their shortlist. Foot Mercato reports the 18-year-old Senegal winger is also attracting interest from Tottenham, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig as he considers leaving Paris.

Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche has informed interested clubs that Paris Saint-Germain is his preferred destination. Foot Mercato reports Liverpool remain keen, but PSG are leading the race after opening talks with Monaco.

Manchester United have placed a £42m valuation on Marcus Rashford. Nicolo Schira reports the England forward continues to attract interest as speculation over his future grows.

Chelsea remain interested in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott. Florian Plettenberg claims the Blues are preparing a fresh transfer offer after the England Under-21 international rejected a new contract.

Ajax have withdrawn from the race to sign Dani Ceballos, leaving Real Betis as the favourites to sign the former Real Madrid midfielder following his departure on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has received a transfer offer from Qatari side Al Rayyan. Foot Mercato reports the England international is considering his options after becoming a free agent.

Besiktas have also opened talks with Rafael Leão’s representatives over a potential move from AC Milan, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

Everton are monitoring Bologna forward Jonathan Rowe. Nicolo Schira reports the former Norwich City winger is valued at around £45m.

Sporting CP are refusing to lower their €40m valuation of defender Ousmane Diomande despite transfer interest from Nottingham Forest, Record reports.

Benfica have submitted a €20m transfer offer for Tottenham left-back João Victor Souza, according to Terra.