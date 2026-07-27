Real Madrid Want £137 Million As Arsenal Prepare Record Weekly Offer For Vinicius

Real Madrid have reportedly placed a £137m valuation on Vinicius Junior as Arsenal weigh up a blockbuster move for the Brazil international.

According to SPORT, via Yahoo Sports, Madrid president Florentino Perez will only consider selling the winger if an offer in the region of £137m arrives, despite the player entering the final year of his contract.

The Spanish giants are locked in stalled contract negotiations with Vinicius, raising the possibility of losing him on a free transfer next summer. Even so, the club are refusing to lower their asking price.

The financial commitment does not stop there. According to talkSPORT, Arsenal are prepared to make Vinicius the highest-paid player in the club’s history if they decide to press ahead with a deal.

The 26-year-old is reportedly seeking a weekly salary of around £470,000, almost double his current £246,000-a-week wages at Real Madrid. If agreed, the package would comfortably eclipse Bukayo Saka’s earnings of more than £300,000 per week, making the Brazilian Arsenal’s top earner.

A transfer would also require Arsenal to break their transfer record, with Real Madrid standing firm on their £137m valuation.

Vinicius has established himself as one of the world’s leading forwards during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has registered 128 goals and 100 assists in 375 appearances for Los Blancos.

The Brazilian also showed his quality at this summer’s FIFA World Cup, scoring four goals in five matches.

Arsenal remain in the market for attacking reinforcements despite signing Christos Tzolis, with further additions expected before the transfer window closes. However, any move for Vinicius would rank among the biggest financial commitments in the club’s history, given both the transfer fee and the salary involved.