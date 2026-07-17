Dominik Szoboszlai Signs New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has ended months of speculation over his future by signing a new five-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2031.

The Hungary captain arrived from RB Leipzig in a £60m move in 2023 and has quickly established himself as one of Liverpool’s most influential players. He enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, finishing with 13 goals and 12 assists as the Reds challenged on multiple fronts.

Dominik Szoboszlai, 25, who had two years remaining on his previous contract, reached an agreement with the club after negotiations between his representatives and sporting director Richard Hughes gathered pace in recent weeks. The deal was finalised and signed this week.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Szoboszlai made it clear that his ambitions remain unchanged.

“There’s always more to come. I’m never happy,” said Szoboszlai. “I want to set the example. I want to be an example also for everyone, as much as I can.

“When I signed, I said I want to win everything. That didn’t change for a little moment either. It stayed the same.

“I want to win everything possible in this country, and let’s say the Champions League. I’m ready to go for it.”

Liverpool believe the midfielder’s peak years are still ahead of him and view the new contract as a key part of their long-term plans.

Szoboszlai also earned high praise from former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who described him in February as “one of the best players in the world” before leaving the club at the end of last season.

With Andy Robertson departing Anfield this summer, Liverpool are also expected to appoint a new vice-captain. Szoboszlai, who captains Hungary, is regarded as one of the leading contenders for the role.

The midfielder returned to Merseyside on Tuesday for the start of pre-season and is set to travel with Liverpool’s squad for next week’s pre-season tour of the United States.