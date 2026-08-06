Mohamed Salah Officially Joins Trabzonspor On Two-year deal

Former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor, signing a two-year contract after leaving the English Premier League side as a free agent.

The Egyptian international officially ended his successful nine-year stay at Anfield earlier this summer and has now started a new chapter in his career with the Turkish club, Naija News reports.

Salah’s arrival is being described as one of the biggest signings in Trabzonspor’s history, with the club hoping his experience and quality will strengthen their push for domestic and European success.

Salah leaves Liverpool as one of the club’s greatest players in modern history.

During his time at Anfield, the 34-year-old scored hundreds of goals and played a key role in Liverpool’s success, helping the club win major trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

His performances made him one of the most respected forwards in world football and a fan favourite among Liverpool supporters.

Confirming the transfer on Thursday, Sky Sports News said Salah had officially signed his contract with Trabzonspor.

“Mohamed Salah has now signed his two-year contract with Trabzonspor. The former Liverpool winger signs on a free transfer after he departed Anfield earlier this summer,” the report stated.

The transfer brings an end to months of speculation over Salah’s future following his departure from Liverpool.

Salah’s move has sparked excitement among Trabzonspor supporters, who see his arrival as a major statement of ambition by the club.

The experienced forward is expected to provide goals, leadership and valuable experience as Trabzonspor target success in the Turkish league and European competitions.

Naija News reported earlier that hundreds of fans gathered to welcome Salah when he arrived in Istanbul ahead of completing his move to Trabzonspor.

The warm reception reflected the excitement surrounding the signing, with supporters hoping the Egyptian star will help usher in a successful new era for the club.