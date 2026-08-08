Onuachu Will Score More Goals With Salah At Trabzonspor – Emre Güral

Former Trabzonspor forward Emre Güral believes Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu will score even more goals for the Turkish club following the arrival of Mohamed Salah.

Naija News reports that Salah, 34, completed his move to Trabzonspor on Thursday, August 6, after the expiration of his contract with Liverpool. He is expected to remain at the Turkish side for at least two years.

Commenting on the move, Güral says Salah’s presence will force defenders to focus on the Egyptian, giving Onuachu more room to operate in attack.

“Paul Onuachu will now receive the ball in a much different way and create different positions. Onuachu will create more space because the opposing team’s players will focus on Mohamed Salah. Onuachu is a very good striker with consistency in scoring goals,” Güral told Turkiyegazetesi.

He added, “If he finds a little more space thanks to Salah, he can score many different goals. A player like Salah is a plus for any team. When Salah attacks, the opposing team will be forced to try to take precautions. If precautions are taken against Salah, players like Onuachu will find more space.”

Onuachu returned to Trabzonspor permanently from Southampton in 2025 after a successful loan spell and enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, finishing as the Turkish Süper Lig’s joint top scorer with 22 goals.