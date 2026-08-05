‘I Am A Die-Hard Fan’ – Davido Shares Chat With Ronaldo

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described himself as a devoted fan of Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, revealing that he communicates regularly with the football legend.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats star made the disclosure during a livestream with popular Nigerian content creator and streamer, Carter Efe, where they discussed football, Ronaldo and the national team he supports.

Speaking during the livestream, Davido said his love for Portugal was not only because of Ronaldo but also because he has close friends in the country’s national football team.

According to him, he would love to see Portugal succeed in international competitions.

“Because I have a lot of friends in the Portuguese team. I want Portugal to win,” Davido said.

When Carter Efe suggested that his support for Portugal was mainly because of Ronaldo, the singer did not hesitate to affirm his admiration for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I love Ronaldo. I’m a CR7 fan,” he said.

‘We Chat Often’

Davido went a step further by claiming that he and Ronaldo communicate regularly.

The singer described the Portuguese captain as a football legend, adding that their relationship goes beyond mere acquaintance.

To support his claim, Davido showed Carter Efe what appeared to be a conversation between him and Ronaldo on his mobile phone during the livestream.

However, the authenticity of the apparent conversation could not be independently verified.

Carter Efe’s Reaction

The revelation left Carter Efe visibly excited. Reacting after seeing the apparent conversation on Davido’s phone, the content creator repeatedly exclaimed: “God, I don mad! I don mad! I don mad! I don mad!”

Clips from the livestream quickly spread across social media, with many fans reacting to Davido’s claim of communicating with one of football’s biggest stars.

See video below.