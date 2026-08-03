Nine Months After Completion, Rivers Assembly Shuns Fubara’s Newly Built Complex

Despite the completion of the new Rivers State House of Assembly complex several months ago, members of the legislature have continued to conduct plenary and other legislative activities from their residential quarters along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

The newly reconstructed Assembly complex on Moscow Road, fitted with modern facilities, upgraded security systems and improved interior finishing, has remained unoccupied, nearly nine months after Governor Siminalayi Fubara announced it would be ready for use.

During an inspection of the project on November 24, 2025, following the lifting of the state of emergency in Rivers State, Fubara expressed confidence that the complex would be completed before the end of December 2025.

He praised the contractors, Julius Berger and MCC, while expressing hope that the resolution of the state’s political crisis would pave the way for lawmakers to return to the Assembly chambers.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that their permanent chambers are ready. You know the challenges that affected our relationship previously,” the governor said.

“But, by the special grace of God, everything has been resolved, and we are determined to ensure the Assembly returns to its rightful place.

“I firmly believe that this facility will be ready before the end of December.”

Fubara also said he expected to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill in the new chambers once lawmakers resumed there.

However, barely a week after the governor’s inspection, the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly resolved to continue holding plenary at its residential quarters, using the auditorium within the premises for legislative business.

The resolution was adopted during the 39th Legislative Sitting of the Third Session of the Tenth Assembly after a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader, Linda Somiari-Stewart, who cited Section 101 of the Constitution, which empowers the House to regulate its own proceedings.

Supporting the motion, Speaker Martin Amaewhule argued that the essence of a legislature lies in its members rather than its physical structure, saying, “What makes an Assembly is the people and not the building.”

Nine months later, the lawmakers are yet to relocate to the new complex and even received Governor Fubara’s ₦1.854tn 2026 budget proposal at the residential quarters on July 10, 2026.

A senior government official, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, confirmed to The PUNCH that the Assembly complex had long been completed and was ready for occupation.

“It has been completed for a long time, but with the situation in the state, we are taking things one step at a time. I’m sure the complex will be among the next projects to be inaugurated,” the source said.

“Although, if you ask me, there is no need for the lawmakers to wait for any inauguration. Peace has returned to the state, and all parties are working together.

“They should move there and carry on legislative duties effectively because we all know where they are now is not comfortable.”

A former member of the House of Representatives and former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, described the residential quarters as unsuitable for legislative work.

According to him, the reported reconciliation among political actors in the state should be reflected in the lawmakers’ return to the Assembly complex.

“The Assembly quarters would never be as conducive as the Assembly complex, which has all the facilities in place, including the sitting chambers and meeting rooms,” he said.

“And we are told that there is a Rainbow in Port Harcourt, a coalition that is working together. Evidence of that cooperation should be demonstrated by the lawmakers returning to their hallowed chambers.”

The National President of the South-South Youths Initiative, Oscar Imeabe, also urged the lawmakers to return to the new complex, saying governance had suffered due to the prolonged political crisis.

“It has never been like this in the history of Rivers State that you will have a House of Assembly that hardly sits to discharge its constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

“We also commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara for completing the new House of Assembly complex… Now that there is a conducive environment, the lawmakers should return.”

Similarly, the Civil Liberties Organisation said the restoration of peace between the executive and legislature should pave the way for the Assembly to resume sitting in its permanent chambers.

The organisation’s spokesperson in Rivers State, Emmanuel Obe, noted that legislative proceedings should be conducted in an environment that promotes transparency and public participation.

“Holding plenary sessions in residential quarters, where public access is naturally restricted, falls short of these democratic ideals,” he said.

“With peace restored, the focus should now shift from political disagreements to rebuilding public trust, accelerating development and recovering lost ground.

“Rivers people cannot afford any further distractions. The legislature should lead by example by resuming its activities in the new Assembly complex and working harmoniously with the executive in the overall interest of the state and its people.”