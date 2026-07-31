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They Know How Broken I Was – Davido Reveals Who Helped Him Through His Darkest Moment

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Davido
Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, said his brothers, sisters and father helped him through scandals, public controversies and personal struggles.
  • Davido told Vibe Q that his family members are usually the first to call him when something bad happens and they stay close during tough times.
  • Davido recalled losing his child and said his family stayed with him until he recovered emotionally, and they still check on him regularly even when he stays silent.

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about the role his family has played in helping him overcome difficult moments in his life.

Naija News reports that the singer shared that his brothers, sisters and father have always stood by him whenever he faced public controversies, personal struggles and painful experiences.

Davido made the disclosure during an interview with Vibe Q, where he spoke about the support system that has helped him stay strong throughout his career.

He said his family members are usually the first people to reach out whenever he encounters problems, adding that they have remained close to him during some of his toughest moments.

The singer recalled the period after he lost his child, saying his family stayed with him and supported him until he was able to recover emotionally.

According to him, his family understands the pain he went through and are always happy whenever they see him performing because they know how difficult that period was for him.

Davido added that even when he does not contact them, they regularly check on him to make sure he is doing well.

He said: “My family has been the only one helping me through scandals & problems, my brothers & sisters and my father are always the first to call me when something bad happens when I lost my child they stayed with me till I was fine, they’re always happy seeing me perform cuz they know how broken I was when I lost my child, even the days I don’t call them they always call in to check up on me.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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