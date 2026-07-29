‘No Arrest Unacceptable’ – Fani-Kayode Warns Killings Threaten Nigeria-South Africa Relations

Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged killing of a Nigerian national by members of the South African police, warning that continued attacks on Nigerians could further strain relations between both countries.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode said he was deeply disturbed after watching a secretly recorded video that reportedly showed the Nigerian being assaulted by police officers in his home.

In a statement, the envoy described the alleged incident as unacceptable and vowed that Nigeria would no longer remain silent over the persecution and extrajudicial killing of its citizens.

“The vilification, persecution, targeting, extra-judicial killing, racial stereotyping and murder of Nigerians in South Africa is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Neither will we continue to be complicit in these crimes against our nationals by remaining silent in the face of them.”

Fani-Kayode said he made Nigeria’s position clear during a meeting with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

According to him, the Nigerian government would continue to insist that its citizens be treated with dignity and protected from violence.

“The hate needs to stop,” he said.

“Nigerian lives and souls are precious before God and I am not one of those self-deprecating Nigerians who places no value on our people and who sees nothing good in our nation.”

The envoy said he was prepared to be described as a hardliner if speaking firmly against attacks on Nigerians would help secure justice and accountability.

Fani-Kayode claimed that no fewer than 90 Nigerians had been killed by mobs, police officers and other attackers in South Africa since 2022, without any successful prosecution.

“Call me a hardliner if you like, but a situation whereby since 2022 no less than 90 Nigerians have been murdered by Afrophobic forces, rampaging mobs, South African policemen and others, and not one person has been arrested, let alone convicted for any of these heinous crimes, speaks volumes,” he said.

He added that six Nigerians had reportedly been killed in 2026, three of them allegedly by South African police officers.

According to him, one suspect who was initially arrested was later released and could no longer be traced.

The ambassador also referred to a recent incident in Cape Town in which a Nigerian was allegedly killed by police officers inside his residence.

He said another Nigerian was injured while protesting the death of his friend.

Fani-Kayode maintained that such incidents must end for diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa to improve.

“If our relations are to stabilise with South Africa, this has to stop,” he said.

Despite his criticism, the envoy said progress was made during discussions between Nigerian and South African officials.

He disclosed that both sides agreed to reduce hostile rhetoric, cooperate more closely and work towards strengthening bilateral relations.

“We have made much progress and we had a productive meeting with the South Africans yesterday, where we agreed to de-escalate the rhetoric and work closely together to stabilise the situation and build stronger bilateral ties,” he said.

“This is a step in the right direction and has brought us hope, but much more needs to be done. Action speaks louder than words.”