Nigeria’s high commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that he is only interested in building good relations with South Africa despite the recent row over his presentation of credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode had accused the South African presidency of excluding his speech from its livestream of a ceremony where he presented his letters of credence to Ramaphosa.

The high commissioner had described the omission as disrespectful to Nigeria and said he raised the matter with Ramaphosa, who, according to him, directed officials to address it.

However, Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for the South African president, denied that Ramaphosa intervened and criticised the Nigerian envoy’s conduct.

Speaking in an interview with BizNewsTV aired on Monday, Fani-Kayode said Nigeria was not offended by the turn of events, despite the exchange of “fairly harsh” words.

He said Magwenya’s remarks inflamed tensions.

“Issues came later when statements were made by the South African presidency or their spokesman rather, which we believe were a little bit harsh and uncalled for.

“This is a matter between us and the foreign ministry of South Africa, DIRCO, nothing to do with the presidency but when he accused us of lying that the president never said anything, that we were lying, that’s when I think we were a little bit upset.

“I personally, as I said, haven’t said a word but our mission responded to him in fairly harsh terms on both sides, which again I feel was a little bit unnecessary,” the high commissioner said.

Fani-Kayode said his job, regardless of the circumstances, was to “build bridges and make friends”.

“By and large, we believe the match has been put behind us. The lessons have been learned on all sides, and we crave for nothing but good relations with South Africa and to build a bridge between our people,” he said.