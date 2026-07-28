Zinedine Zidane Appointed France Head Coach Until 2030

Zinedine Zidane has been confirmed as the new head coach of the France national team, ending years of speculation over his next managerial role.

The French Football Federation announced Zidane’s appointment at a press conference, with the former Real Madrid boss succeeding Didier Deschamps after his long spell in charge of Les Bleus.

The appointment follows earlier reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Zidane had agreed a contract with the French Football Federation running until 2030. He is expected to lead France at Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps leaves behind one of the most successful managerial records in French football. Since taking charge on July 8, 2012, he oversaw 187 matches, recording 122 wins, 32 draws and 33 defeats.

Under his leadership, France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and finished runners-up at the 2022 edition.

Zidane now begins a new chapter with the national team he captained to some of its greatest triumphs as a player.

Born in Marseille on June 23, 1972, Zidane enjoyed a glittering playing career with Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus and Real Madrid.

He inspired France to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1998, winning the Ballon d’Or in the same year, before leading the country to UEFA Euro 2000 success. He was also named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2003.

His coaching career has been equally impressive. Zidane took over at Real Madrid in January 2016 after Rafael Benitez’s dismissal and guided the Spanish giants to a La Liga title, a Spanish Super Cup, two FIFA Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups during his first spell.

He also became the first manager to win the UEFA Champions League three seasons in succession, earning the FIFA Best Men’s Coach award in 2017.

Zidane returned to Real Madrid in March 2019 and won another La Liga title in 2020 before stepping down at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He has not managed a club or national team since.

The 54-year-old will begin his France reign with UEFA Nations League fixtures against Turkey on September 26 and Belgium on September 29.

His first home match at the Stade de France is scheduled for October 3 against Italy.