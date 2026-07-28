‘If You See Criminal, Shoot On Sight’ – Oshiomhole Faults IGP Disu Over Apologetic Remark

The Senator representing Edo North at the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has faulted the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for appearing apologetic over the shooting of criminals remark.

Naija News recalls that that the Nigeria Police Force recently clarified that the IGP did not issue a “shoot-on-sight” order, saying he was referring instead to Force Order 237, which governs the legal and operational conditions for the use of firearms by police officers.

The security operative said Disu had told stakeholders that officers had been briefed on the provisions of the order and understood the circumstances under which firearms could be deployed in line with established Rules of Engagement.

However, Oshiomhole, during an interview with TVC News, insisted that security operatives should shoot armed criminals without hesitation.

The Edo North lawmaker questioned why the IGP was apologetic about the remark.

He said, “That’s why when this IG was saying he didn’t say “shoot at sight,” Why is he apologetic? Shoot at sight. If you see a criminal, shoot on sight.”

Oshiomole also commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for appealing a court judgment that handed life imprisonment instead of death sentences to convicted offenders.

He added, “I have said that judges should implement the law, not their personal sentiment. I’m also happy that the DSS is doing its job.

“They have appealed the judgment where people who should have been condemned to death were given life imprisonment.”