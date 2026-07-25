Police Dismiss Reports Of IGP’s Shoot-On-sight Order

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has denied reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, issued a “shoot-on-sight” order to police officers during a stakeholders’ meeting in Makurdi, Benue State.

The Force described the reports as inaccurate and said the IGP was only explaining the existing rules guiding the use of firearms by police personnel.

Naija News reports that the clarification was contained in a statement issued by the Police to correct what it described as a misrepresentation of the IGP’s remarks at the meeting.

According to the Force, Disu did not authorise police officers to shoot suspects on sight.

Rather, the police chief reiterated the provisions of Force Order 237, which sets out the legal and operational conditions under which police officers may use firearms.

The Force said the IGP informed stakeholders that police officers had been properly briefed on the provisions of the order and understood when firearms could be used in line with established Rules of Engagement.

It explained that the IGP’s comments were aimed at reminding officers to remain professional and comply with existing operational guidelines.

The Force stressed that the remarks were not an instruction for officers to use force indiscriminately.

The Police also said the IGP made it clear that the illegal possession of firearms and acts of violence would not be tolerated.

It added that unlawful killings and other criminal activities would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Force said the IGP’s position was focused on maintaining security while ensuring that police officers operated within the law and established rules of engagement.

The Force urged members of the public and the media to disregard reports suggesting that Disu ordered police officers to shoot suspects on sight.

It described such reports as inaccurate and said they were taken out of the context of the IGP’s full remarks.

The Police further encouraged members of the public to watch the complete video of the Inspector-General’s comments to properly understand what he said.

According to the Force, viewing the full footage would help prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure that the public was not misled by reports based on isolated portions of the IGP’s remarks.

The Police reiterated its commitment to professionalism and lawful operations, saying officers must continue to carry out their duties in line with the law and approved Rules of Engagement.