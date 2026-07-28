 Skip to content
News

Catholic Bishops Visit President Tinubu In Abuja

Published Updated
By Oladipo Abiola
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria during visit to President Bola Tinubu
Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria during visit to President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, played host to a delegation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the clergymen were on a courtesy visit to the State House in Abuja.

The delegation was led by Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, Archbishop of Kaduna and President of the CBCN.

In other news, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has raised alarm over what he described as relentless daily killings in Nigeria.

The cleric warned that the scale and pattern of violence are unprecedented anywhere in the world.

Kukah spoke in Yola, Adamawa State, at the public presentation of a book titled The Man They Could Not Stop, written by Solomon Kumangar, former Director-General of Media and Communication to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Lamenting the frequency of killings across the country, Kukah said Nigeria has become dangerously polarised along religious lines.

“What is happening in Nigeria cannot happen in Sudan, Cameroon, Niger, Ghana or any other country in the world,” Kukah said.

“There is no other country in the world that 10 people are killed on Monday, 50 on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday, and the killings go on every week. How can such a country move forward?”

He added that religious identities have increasingly become the lens through which violence is reported and understood.

Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.