Catholic Bishops Visit President Tinubu In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, played host to a delegation of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the clergymen were on a courtesy visit to the State House in Abuja.

The delegation was led by Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, Archbishop of Kaduna and President of the CBCN.

In other news, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has raised alarm over what he described as relentless daily killings in Nigeria.

The cleric warned that the scale and pattern of violence are unprecedented anywhere in the world.

Kukah spoke in Yola, Adamawa State, at the public presentation of a book titled The Man They Could Not Stop, written by Solomon Kumangar, former Director-General of Media and Communication to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Lamenting the frequency of killings across the country, Kukah said Nigeria has become dangerously polarised along religious lines.

“What is happening in Nigeria cannot happen in Sudan, Cameroon, Niger, Ghana or any other country in the world,” Kukah said.

“There is no other country in the world that 10 people are killed on Monday, 50 on Tuesday, 100 on Wednesday, and the killings go on every week. How can such a country move forward?”

He added that religious identities have increasingly become the lens through which violence is reported and understood.