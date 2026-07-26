We Believe In Fairness – Kwankwaso Rejects Northern Domination Narrative, Backs Power Balance

Vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabi’u Kwankwaso, has stated that the North does not always have to rule Nigeria.

Naija News reports that he stated this during an interview programme on News Central Television.

He was speaking on his decision to run alongside a Southern presidential candidate.

The former Kano governor noted that the North believes in fairness, justice and mutual respect between the two regions.

When asked about a school of thought that says that the North should always rule Nigeria, Kwankwaso pointed to his current political alignment as evidence that such thinking is not universal.

“I don’t have to put it in words. By what I am doing now, being vice to somebody from the South, I don’t think that argument can stand on our side.

“So we believe, North, I can tell you, believe in fairness; we believe in justice, and we believe in mutual respect between the South and the North. And that has always been our position,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso has expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would honour his one-term pledge.

Naija News reports that the former Kano State governor stated this during an interview on News Central’s 60 Minutes with Mr Kay.

Responding to questions on whether Obi would seek the presidency after the proposed arrangement, Kwankwaso said that the NDC flagbearer is a gentleman and would keep his promise.

“I personally believe Peter Obi is a gentleman and I have every reason to trust him, especially that he said it to the hearing of everybody. Nobody should have any reason to doubt him,” Kwankwaso said.

He explained that the power-sharing arrangement within the NDC was built on mutual trust and a collective agreement among the coalition partners.

Kwankwaso also argued that allowing the South to complete an eight-year tenure aligns with the understanding reached by members of the alliance.

“We believe the southern part of the country should complete its second term, and with that, and to the hearing of everybody in this country, I don’t believe any gentleman would want to renege, would want to say no or change his or her mind,” he stated.

The former Kano State governor added that beyond individual ambitions, the coalition had developed a shared roadmap for governance that would guide whoever eventually leads the country.

According to him, the NDC’s focus is on implementing its agreed agenda rather than advancing the interests of any particular political bloc.

“More importantly, we have collectively gotten a short-term, medium-term and, of course, long-term plan for this country. It does not matter whether it is him from the Obidient side, or my humble self from the Kwankwasiyya side or another side, we believe we have an agenda,” he said.

Kwankwaso stressed that the coalition would work to ensure continuity of its programmes regardless of who occupies the presidency in the future.

“That agenda, we will as much as possible ensure that whoever comes, maybe Peter, maybe me or any other person, would stick to that programme,” he added.