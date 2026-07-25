ICPC Probes Permanent Secretary Who Blocked Money Released By Tinubu

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has begun an investigation into allegations that the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Binyerem Ukaire, withheld payment files meant for agencies under the ministry.

The development came barely two days after Premium Times reported that funds approved by President Bola Tinubu for the operations of several federal agencies had not been processed.

The affected agencies include the Nigerian Television Authority, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Voice of Nigeria, News Agency of Nigeria, National Orientation Agency and the National Broadcasting Commission.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the funds had received presidential approval, but their release was allegedly delayed at the ministry.

Sources said Ukaire allegedly declined to process the payment files after heads of the affected agencies failed to comply with a request to make detailed presentations on their ongoing projects and how their funds were being utilised.

However, some agency officials and industry stakeholders reportedly questioned the demand, arguing that it was inconsistent with established civil service procedures governing the relationship between supervising ministries and their parastatals.

They cited a circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which, according to them, restricts supervising ministries from interfering directly in the finances of agencies that are accountable to their governing boards and supervising ministers.

The disagreement subsequently generated concerns over the prolonged delay in releasing the approved funds.

ICPC Questions Perm Sec, Agency Heads

Following the controversy, the ICPC reportedly invited Ukaire and heads of the affected agencies for questioning as part of an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the delayed payments.

Sources said investigators sought explanations on why the files were not processed despite the reported presidential approval.

Neither Ukaire nor the agency heads were detained after the interrogation, according to those familiar with the development.

The anti-graft commission’s investigation is said to be ongoing. Meanwhile, the controversy appears to have recorded a new development following increased public attention.

Ukaire has reportedly approved the affected payment files and forwarded them for further processing and disbursement.

When contacted on Saturday, heads of some of the affected agencies confirmed that the files had been transmitted and were now awaiting the final release of the approved funds into their respective accounts.