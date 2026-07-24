Argentina Fans Demand World Cup Final Replay Amid Refereeing Controversy

Thousands of Argentina supporters have called on FIFA to replay the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after claiming the match was marred by what they described as “corrupt” officiating.

Naija News reports that Argentina were beaten 1-0 by Spain after extra time in Sunday’s final in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand Spain the world title.

The reigning champions struggled throughout the game, failing to register a single shot on target in normal time.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez kept Argentina in the game with a series of saves before Torres finally found the breakthrough.

Argentina’s problems worsened in stoppage time when Enzo Fernández was sent off in the 93rd minute after picking up a second yellow card, leaving Lionel Scaloni’s side to finish the match with 10 men.

Tempers boiled over after the final whistle as players from both teams became involved in an ugly confrontation.

Leandro Paredes was seen kicking and punching while pushing Eric Garcia to the ground before clashing with Gavi.

Reports also claimed Nahuel Molina triggered the melee by throwing a punch at Rodri.

The controversy has spilt beyond the pitch. A petition on Change.org calling for the final to be replayed has attracted more than 82,000 signatures.

Petition author Gisela Sanchez accused Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic of influencing the outcome and urged FIFA to review the match.

“The recent final between Argentina and Spain was tarnished by the controversial and corrupt performance of the referee who, according to video evidence, was bought to influence the match’s outcome,” Sanchez writes.

“It is a monumental disappointment for the players, coaches, and, above all, for the fans who crave to see a game decided by talent and dedication on the pitch, and not by rigged refereeing decisions.

“If we allow corruption to go unnoticed on this global stage, we are setting a bad example for future generations of athletes and fans.

“Therefore, we ask FIFA to review these incidents with seriousness and transparency, and to consider replaying the final, this time without the influence of a corrupt referee.”

Separate petitions have also surfaced demanding FIFA ban Argentina from future competitions. One appeal calling for the country’s exclusion from all upcoming World Cups reportedly gathered more than 29 million signatures before it was closed.

Vincic blew for 46 fouls during the final, with Argentina responsible for 25 of them. Fernández’s dismissal came after a booking for dissent following a denied free-kick and a second caution for a reckless tackle on Pau Cubarsi.

The final was frequently disrupted by fouls and stoppages before Spain eventually found the winner in extra time.

FIFA is now examining the conduct of several Argentina players after chaotic scenes at full-time drew widespread criticism.